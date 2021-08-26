Former Chiefs OL, Super Bowl LIV winner Stefen Wisniewski announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement Thursday from the NFL.

Wisniewski started for the Chiefs at left guard in Super Bowl LIV against San Francisco and right guard in Super Bowl LV against Tampa Bay.

Announcing his decision on social media, Wisniewski said that after 10 years in the league "my body, my mind and my heart say it’s time to move on." He added that he plans to become a pastor.

I have an announcement to make : pic.twitter.com/0ZHD3Kvp9b — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) August 26, 2021

Wisniewski, who also won Super Bowl LII with Philadelphia, joined the Chiefs in October 2019 and solidified the offensive line during the team's first championship run in 50 years.

"As we learned while playing in empty stadiums last year, playing football is zero fun without you all," Wisniewski said in a statement posted to Twitter about his fans. "The adrenaline rush from hearing 60,000 plus fans screaming at the top of their lungs for me and my team is one of the things I will miss most about playing. Seeing the intense joy on the faces of millions of fans during the Philly and Kansas City Super Bowl parades truly made those two of the best days of my life."

He signed with Pittsburgh before the 2020 season, but was released after suffering a chest injury and resigned with the Chiefs in November 2020.

Wisniewski originally was taken in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the then-Oakland Raiders, starting 61 games in his first four NFL seasons.

He started all 16 games at center for Jacksonville before signing with the Eagles, where he played from 2016-18.