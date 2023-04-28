Former Chiefs WR Dante Hall to be inducted into Chiefs Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chiefs wide receiver Dante Hall, whose nickname was the "X-Factor," will be inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame, the team announced Friday.

Hall, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Chiefs, spent seven seasons with Kansas City.

During his time with the Chiefs, Hall appeared in 97 games including 10 starts.

Hall was named to two straight Pro Bowls during the 2002-03 seasons. Hall also earned an appearance on the Associated Press All-Pro First Team in 2003.

“My family and I are delighted to announce Dante as this year’s inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “It’s not every day you get to witness a generational talent at the returner position, but Chiefs Kingdom was blessed to witness Dante’s talent for seven seasons. His quickness, agility and pure athleticism as a returner and wide receiver cemented him as one of the franchise’s greats."

Hall returned 11 touchdowns for the Chiefs, which remains a franchise record, according to the team.

Hall performances and skills as a returner earned him a recognition on the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2000s team, as both a kick and punt returner.

The former Chiefs receiver will be inducted during the Chiefs Legends Weekend this fall.

