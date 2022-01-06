Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator, Greg Robinson, dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Greg Robinson died on Wednesday, according to several reports .

Syracuse University, where Robinson was the head coach for four years, tweeted about Robinson's death on Wednesday.

Robinson, 70, led Kansas City's defense from 2001 to 2003 when Dick Vermeil was head coach for the team.

Over the course of 40 years, Robinson coached on both the NFL and collegiate level.

He began his coaching career at Pacific College in Costa Mesa, California.

Robinson coached in the NFL for 13 years, including spending time with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.

He last coached at San Jose State University in 2015 as their defensive coordinator.