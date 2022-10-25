Former Kansas City Chiefs player, coach Walt Corey dies at 84

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walt Corey, who played and coached for the Kansas City Chiefs, died at age 84, the team announced Monday night.

Corey joined the Dallas Texans as an undrafted free agent linebacker in 1960.

He played for the Texans/Chiefs through the 1966 season.

He started and played in every Chiefs game in 1963 and 1964.

After his playing career, Corey worked as a coach in the NFL for 28 years.

He was the Chiefs linebackers coach from 1971 to 1974, coached the team's defensive line for 6 years in the 1980's, along with two years as the Chiefs defensive backs coach.

Corey rose to the Chiefs defensive coordinator's job in 1986, before taking over as the Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator in 1987.

He guided the Bills defense in the team's run to four consecutive Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993.

The team came close, but did not win a Super Bowl during those years.

"My family and I are saddened by the news of Walt Corey's passing," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. "An original Dallas Texan who joined the club in 1960, Walt was part of the formative years of the franchise. After his seven-year playing career, he went on to spend an additional 12 years coaching for the Chiefs. He remained invested in the Kansas City community as an Ambassador once he left the sideline and will be remembered for his determination and humility. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

