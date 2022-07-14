KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz announced his retirement from the league on Thursday afternoon after nine seasons.

Schwartz was originally drafted 37th overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2nd round round of the 2012 draft. He spent four seasons in Cleveland before he hit the free agent market and was signed by the Chiefs in 2016 to a 5-year, $33 million deal.

Schwartz played 7,894 consecutive snaps before a knee injury forced him to leave the Chiefs during a 2019 regular season 35-32 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

The University of California alum started 134 consecutive games before a back injury in during week six of the 2020 season forced him out of the lineup and out of the league.

Schwartz shared the following statement on Twitter.

"I'm officially retiring from the NFL. It's been almost two years since I injured my back. I had surgery last February and have been doing rehab ever since," Schwartz said. " I'm currently feeling as good as I have since then, but it's clear my body won't ever be the same. The nerve pain down my legs is no longer a daily occurrence, but it might never fully go away."

Schwartz leaves the league as a Super Bowl LIV Champion, 4-time all-pro, and 2012 PFWA All-Rookie team selection.

