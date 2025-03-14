Former Kansas City Royal Alex Gordon elected to team’s Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that longtime outfielder Alex Gordon has been elected to the team’s Hall of Fame.

Gordon is set to talk to the media at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Gordon, 41, who grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, was drafted 2nd overall by the Royals in the 2005 MLB Draft. He would go on to play 14 seasons in the big leagues, all with the Royals.

Gordon will take part in an induction ceremony prior to the team’s game on Friday, June 13, at Kauffman Stadium.

“My family and I are beyond grateful and humbled,” Gordon said Friday in a press release. “I’ve said this before but my heart has always and will always be with the Royals. All I ever thought about was working as hard as I could and being the best teammate I could."

Gordon was a cornerstone of the Royals teams in the mid-2010s that steadily improved, leading to a World Series run in 2014 and a World Series championship in 2015.

“Alex has been and always will be one of the most respected Royals ever,” J.J. Picollo, Royals executive vice president and general manager said Friday. “Nobody prepared the way he did and his work ethic couldn’t be matched.”

In addition to consistent contributions at the plate, Gordon was known for his prowess in left field. He earned eight Rawlings Gold Glove awards over his 14-year career.

Based on Wins Above Replacement, Gordon’s best season came in 2011 when he set career-highs in home runs with 23, 87 runs batted in and a .303 batting average.

“The memories we made will stick with me forever, and this incredible honor is a reflection of our amazing teammates, coaches, trainers, staff and fans in Kansas City,” Gordon said.

