Former LB Tamba Hali signs one-day contract to retire as Chief

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali (91) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 30-22. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tamba Hali
Posted at 11:45 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 12:48:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tamba Hali will retire as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, the Chiefs announced they signed their former linebacker to a one-day contract.

Hali joined the organization in 2006, when he was selected 20th overall in the NFL Draft and played with the team for 12 seasons.

During his time with Kansas City, Hali played in 177 games and recorded 89.5 sacks, 33 forced fumbles and two interceptions. Hali recorded the second-most sacks in 2010.

Hali is a five-time Pro Bowler and ranked in the NFL Top 100 five times.

The Chiefs released Hali on March 12, 2018. He has not played with another team.

