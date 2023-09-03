Former manager Ned Yost inducted into Royals Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost received a standing ovation Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

Before the Royals and Boston Red Sox game got underway, a pregame ceremony was held on the field for Yost, who became the 27th member inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame.

It was May 13, 2010, when Yost was named manager of the Royals, replacing Trey Hillman. In 2013, the Royals finished 86-76, the club's first winning season since 2003.

More than a dozen members from Kansas City’s back-to-back American League-pennant winning teams from 2014 to 2015 were present for the pregame ceremony, including Alex Gordon, Wade Davis, Greg Holland and Alcides Escobar.

Yost is the franchise’s all-time leader in managerial wins (746) and led the Royals to their second World Series championship in 2015.

"They went from thinking they were good to knowing in their heart that they were good and they were unstoppable," said Yost.

In front of Royals fans, Yost was given his baby blue Royals Hall of Fame jacket by Mike Sweeney, who was inducted in 2015.

"Well, it's a tremendous honor to be in the hall of fame with such a special organization and such a special city," said Yost.

