Former Missouri standout Nick Bolton scores on fumble, Tiger community reacts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Jalen Hurts fumbled, linebacker Nick Bolton was there to collect the ball. From there, he took it to the house.

His touchdown singlehandedly increased the Chiefs' win probability from 27% to 54% .

Quickly, the second-year linebacker's former alma mater, the University of Missouri-Columbia, was quick to celebrate his win.

Barry Odom, who was the football coach when Bolton was recruited to Mizzou, called Bolton a #playmaker .

And former Tigers quarterback Chase Daniel voiced his congratulations.

MIZ NICK BOLTON!!!!!! — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 13, 2023

Beyond the MU community, Sporting Kansas City chimed in, too.

Bolton's score tied the game at 14 with around 9:39 remaining in the second quarter.

His touchdown was the first defensive touchdown in Super Bowl history for the Chiefs and noted Mizzou historian Tom Orf reports this was the first score from a MU grad in football's biggest game.

Nick Bolton scores 1st Mizzou TD in Super Bowl (7 have scored in playoffs Kendall Blanton, Jeremy Maclin, Otis Smith, Leo Lewis, Kellen Winslow(4), Mel Gray, Andy Russell) — Tom Orf (@MU4124) February 13, 2023

