Former Missouri standout Nick Bolton scores on fumble, Tiger community reacts

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) chases down the football after forcing a fumble during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Bolton recovered the ball for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 7:09 PM, Feb 12, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Jalen Hurts fumbled, linebacker Nick Bolton was there to collect the ball. From there, he took it to the house.

His touchdown singlehandedly increased the Chiefs' win probability from 27% to 54%.

Quickly, the second-year linebacker's former alma mater, the University of Missouri-Columbia, was quick to celebrate his win.

Barry Odom, who was the football coach when Bolton was recruited to Mizzou, called Bolton a #playmaker.

And former Tigers quarterback Chase Daniel voiced his congratulations.

Beyond the MU community, Sporting Kansas City chimed in, too.

Bolton's score tied the game at 14 with around 9:39 remaining in the second quarter.

His touchdown was the first defensive touchdown in Super Bowl history for the Chiefs and noted Mizzou historian Tom Orf reports this was the first score from a MU grad in football's biggest game.

