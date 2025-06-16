Former Royals GM Dayton Moore hosts 11th annual C You in the Major Leagues baseball camp

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It's Dayton Moore's favorite part of summer.

“We look forward to this week every year,” said Moore, former Royals general manager. “There’s no place I’d rather be.”

On a hot summer afternoon at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, the crack of bats and the cheers of young players filled the field.

The sounds signified the return of the C You in the Major Leagues baseball camp, a beloved annual tradition now in its 11th year. The camp means just as much to Moore as it does to the kids who attend.

“They keep getting better and better,” Moore said. “It’s crazy. I’m glad I wasn’t playing then because I wouldn’t have gotten a chance to play.”

Every year, Moore, alongside a team of coaches and volunteers, mentors hundreds of youth players on the fundamentals of baseball: hitting, fielding, teamwork and, most importantly, fun.

“It takes you back to your youth,” Moore said. “It reminds you of the love of the game and being with your friends and teammates and just enjoying life together. That’s what baseball is all about and what it should mean to a community.”

Orlin Wagner/AP Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, and general manager Dayton Moore hold the World Series trophy during a rally in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

For many campers, it’s not their first time stepping onto this particular diamond.

Some return year after year, not just for the drills but for the atmosphere of learning and connection.

“It’s super cool,” said Luke Fillipovits, who is attending camp for the fourth time. “You can tell how much they know. The way they talk and the lingo they have —everything they say just makes more sense.”

But the focus here stretches beyond the batter's box. The camp is about building character, confidence and future leaders.

“It’s just a great learning ground for future leaders,” Moore said. “And that’s why it’s so important that we do this.”

For Moore, the love of the game continues to be a driving force — not only in professional baseball but in shaping the next generation of players, teammates and community leaders.

