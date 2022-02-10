Watch
Former Royals outfielder Jeremy Giambi dies

JULIE JACOBSON/AP
FILE - Oakland Athletics' Jeremy Giambi watches a two-run single during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2002, in Oakland, Calif. Giambi, the former major league outfielder and first baseman, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his parents' home in Southern California, police said. He was 47. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Posted at 8:43 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 21:43:02-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals outfielder and designated hitter Jeremy Giambi died Wednesday. He was 47.

According to NBC Sports, Giambi died at his parents home in Southern California.

The Royals selected Giambi in the sixth round of the 1996 amateur draft.

He appeared in 16 major league games with the Royals in 1998, finishing with a batting average of .224., according to Baseball Reference.

Giambi played in 90 games with the club in 1999 before being traded to the Oakland Athletics.

He posted a career batting average of .263 with 52 home runs and 209 runs batted in, according to the Baseball Reference website.

The Royals released a statement following Giambi's death.

"We stand with the baseball world in mourning the loss of Jeremy Giambi," the team said in a tweet. "Our condolences go out to his family and everyone who loved him."

