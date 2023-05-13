Former Royals reliever Brandon Finnegan joins Kansas City Monarchs as starter

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs open their 2023 season with a new roster, but at least one player will be familiar to fans.

Among the new faces on this year's squad is former Royals left-handed pitcher Brandon Finnegan.

"It's nice, you know. Of course, it's a different opportunity but you know, I like Kansas City and that's what ultimately kind of drove me to come back here," said Finnegan.

In 2014, Finnegan was a Royals first-round draft pick and shot right up to the big leagues.

"It was fun, you know, they all welcomed me with open arms, they treated me like I had been there for 10 years, so it made it a lot easier to go out there and do my job," said Finnegan.

Royals fans remember Finnegan as a key piece in the bullpen down the stretch and into post season.

Finnegan pitched in Game 3 of the World Series against the San Francisco Giants.

"Of course the World Series run was definitely top notch. It was just such a great group of guys, just a team full of brothers that just like, loved being around each other and playing with each other and that's what got us to where we were," said Finnegan.

Finnegan joins the Monarchs as his new team begins a quest for third straight West Division title and another crack at the American Association championship.

The Monarchs were the 2021 champions of the American Association.

"I've been doing this my entire life and I have been at the highest level you can play at, and I can still do it," Finnegan said "That's one of those things I know I still have the stuff and the talent to go out there and succeed, it's just getting the opportunity."

The former Royals reliever is now a starter for the Monarchs.

"I think he needs to put himself in that best situation possible, one, two inning guys, I don't know if that's giving him the utmost impact of getting back," said Monarchs Manger Joe Calfapietra.

It doesn't matter to Finnegan if he's a starter or a reliever, telling KSHB 41 he will do whatever it takes to get him back to where he wants to be.

"Whatever is going to keep me in the big leagues, you know, whatever is going to give me the chance to get back there, I'll do whatever. I like starting, but I also like relieving, there's no adrenaline rush like being a reliever," said Finnegan.

The Monarchs home opener is Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

