Former WR Dwayne Bowe to bang drum, A-10s to perform flyover for Chiefs home-opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have announced new details for the team's home opener game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

Four A-10 Warthogs from the Whiteman Air Force Base will return for the flyover at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

U.S. Navy veteran Generald Wilson will perform the national anthem, while former Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe will serve as the first GEHA Drum Deck honoree of the regular season.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. on Thursday. Truman Sports Complex parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. and the main stadium gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Fans in the Kansas City area can watch the game on KSHB 41.