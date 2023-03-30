Frank White to throw out 1st pitch Thursday at Royals home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been 50 years since Frank White stepped on the field for the first time at Kauffman Stadium as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

White will be back on that field Thursday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Kansas City Royals 2023 home opener.

White posted the news Wednesday night on Twitter.

"50 years after making my MLB debut with the Royals, I’m taking the mound at the K to throw the ceremonial first pitch!" White said in the tweet. "I look forward to standing with my ‘73 teammates, wearing powder blue, with #20 on my back. See you tomorrow for Opening Day 2023."

White, George Brett and the late Dick Howser, are the only Royals to have their uniform numbers retired by the club.

The eight-time Gold Glove winner, known for his dazzling play at second base, finished 18-year-career with a batting average of .255, 160 home runs and 886 runs batted in.

He was on five American League All-Star teams and was selected as the Most Valuable Player of the 1980 American League Championship Series.

White helped lead the Royals to victory in the 1985 World Series over the St. Louis Cardinals.

White grew up in Kansas City near Municipal Stadium, the first home of the Royals.

He attended Lincoln High School and worked on a construction crew that helped build the Royals ballpark.

The new ballpark opened the same year White joined the Royals, the only major league team he ever played for.

White, 74, now serves as Jackson County Executive.

