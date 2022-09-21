Watch Now
Gardner-Edgerton, Oak Park coaches awarded Chiefs Coach of the Week

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Posted at 3:38 PM, Sep 21, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Gardner-Edgerton head coach Jesse Owens and Oak Park High School coach Ken Clemens were honored as Kansas City Chiefs Coach of the Week.

Clemens earned the award after leading the Northmen to a 48-6 victory over Truman High School. The Northmen now stand at 4-0 on the season.

Owens led the Trailblazers to a 36-19 victory of the Olathe West Owls.

As part of the honor, both Gardner-Edgerton and Oak Park will receive a $500 grant from the Hunt Family Foundation.

Both coaches will receive an autographed football signed by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a certificate.

The honor also gives Owens and Clemens a chance to win the Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award, which will be decided later this year.


