GEHA Field at Arrowhead Eats | What’s new on the plate for 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From tailgating to the in-stadium experience, Chiefs Kingdom is known for its appetite.

Concessionaire Aramark offered a preview Thursday of new and returning items for fans looking to fill up inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

This regular season will see the debut of three items in both general concession areas and the club level.

New items in the general concession areas include bacon cheeseburger fries, loaded BBQ tots and the Big Red sandwich.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Bacon cheeseburger fries: Crinkle cut fries topped with ground beef, chopped pickle, bacon, diced tomatoes, white cheese sauce and drizzled in fry sauce.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Loaded BBQ tots: Golden tots with chopped brisket and smoked cheddar sauce topped with crema and fresh green onion.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Big Red Sandwich: sliced prime black Angus beef and coffee-brined pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun with pickles BBQ sauce.

Fans in the club level will be able to select new options including bone-in beef short rib sandwich, elote nachos and the tailgater dog.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Elote nachos: Tortilla chips, elotes, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese and green onions.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Tailgater Dog: Foot-long hot dog topped with nacho cheese and flaming hot Cheetos

In addition to new food, fans will also get to experience new technology the team hopes will allow fans to get food and drinks and get back to the action faster.

At the Kingdom Grill in section 127, fans will be able to present a method of payment when they enter the area, grab food and then just exit. No additional interaction necessary.

In sections 129, 310 and 333, fans can take advantage of self-checkout kiosks to grab their favorite drinks at the Walk Thru Bru.

Similar self-checkout options are available in the club level in sections 201, 208, 218, 231 and 241. There are seven self-service ordering kiosks in sections 204, 210, 215, 220, 228, 238 and 244, where fans can order and then pick up their items at the check-out area.

Set to be unveiled at the team’s home opener on Sept. 7 is Levy’s first fully-autonomous shopping experience on the club level. The experience will allow fans to walk into the market, grab what they wish to purchase and just walk out without any form of a traditional checkout process.

The Chiefs kickoff the regular season on KSHB 41, hosting the Detroit Lions at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. Chiefs Kingdom can get ready for the game with the KSHB 41 pregame show starting at 4 p.m.

—