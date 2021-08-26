GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gets new signage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GEHA unveiled new 50-yard line signs alongside Chiefs staff on Thursday ahead of the team's final preseason game on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with head coach Andy Reid, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and GEHA CEO Arthur Nizza stood on a panel to reflect on the two organizations' partnership.

Hunt said the teams success wouldn't be possible without the support of partners.

"It wouldn't be possible for Andy and Patrick and the team to do what they've done the last couple of years without great partners like GEHA," Hunt said.

Reid said the stadium is a great place to play.

"We love playing here, there's no place like it in the national football league," Reid said.

Before the new logo was revealed, Nizza also called attention to the company's partnership with Folds of Honor, an organization that helps support the families of military members who die while serving, and awarded scholarships to two boys whose father was a U.S. Marine.

Then, the group revealed the new stadium signs. KSHB 41 Sports reporter McKenzie Nelson snapped a photo of the new signage.

There she is! Welcome to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium pic.twitter.com/cVdnVDBFrn — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) August 26, 2021

The Chiefs will play for the first time this season on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Friday against the Minnesota Vikings in their final preseason game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.