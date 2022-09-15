Watch Now
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium opens gates early for home opener due to traffic concerns

Charlie Riedel/AP
Fans tailgate outside Arrowhead Stadium before the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 2:23 PM, Sep 15, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced Thursday that the parking gates opened early for the home opener between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Officials cited traffic concerns as reasoning for the last-minute change.

The matchup marks the 50th season of football at Arrowhead Stadium.

You can catch the 7:15 p.m. game right here on KSHB 41.

