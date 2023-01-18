GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to offer 2 specialty dishes for Saturday's divisional game against Jaguars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aramark, the food and beverage concessionaire for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, announced two specialty items will be available for hungry fans at Saturday's playoff game.

While players on the field will be tackling the Jacksonville Jaguars, fans in the stands will be able to tackle some smoked sausage mac and cheese and maple bacon chicken and waffles sandwich.

At sections 103, 117, 127, 311 and 325, concessions will serve smoked sausage mac and cheese at Mac Shack locations throughout the stadium. The mac and cheese will be creamy macaroni and cheese noodles topped with smoked sausage, Giardiniera pickled vegetables, and chives. The price for the Mac and Cheese will be $15.

Kansas City Chiefs and Aramark Smoked Sausage Mac n’ Cheese, which includes creamy macaroni and cheese noodles topped with smoked sausage, Giardiniera pickled vegetables, and chives.

At the Tailgate Suites inside the stadium, fans can order a maple bacon chicken and waffles sandwich. The sandwich is prepared with brown sugar coated chicken tenders with thick-cut bacon on a pearl sugar waffle. The sandwich will cost $20.

Kansas City Chiefs and Aramark Maple Bacon Chicken and Waffle Sandwich prepared with brown sugar coated chicken tenders on a pearl sugar waffle with thick-cut bacon.

The Chiefs are set to square off against the Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. You can catch the game on KSHB 41. Streaming pregame coverage starts at 12:30 p.m., with additional pregame coverage on KSHB 41 starting at 1:30 p.m.

—

