Gibson 10 Ks, Gallo 2 HRs for Rangers in 8-0 win over Royals

Kansas City with only three hits in the game
Michael Ainsworth/AP
Kansas City Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred (21) checks on pitcher Kris Bubic, right, after Bubic gave up two runs to the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Posted at 6:53 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 19:53:52-04

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Gibson had a season-high 10 strikeouts, Joey Gallo hit two massive home runs and the Texas Rangers have won consecutive games for the first time in more than a month.

Gallo matched his career high with five RBIs in the 8-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.

He hit a three-run homer 451 feet in the fourth inning, and added a two-run shot in the eighth that went 445 feet.

Gibson is 6-0 after allowing only two singles and a walk in his seven innings.

The Rangers hadn't won back-to-back games since a three-game sweep of Houston from May 20-22.

