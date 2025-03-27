‘Glitter and glam’: Woman opens Kansas City-area company to expand sports gear for women

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.

The parking lots outside of Kauffman Stadium were abuzz Thursday as fans tailgated ahead of Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals.

The parking lots were also home to fans who put on their Royal best to show off their hometown pride.

“I plan on being out here all summer,” Royals fan Wendy Campfield said.

Woman opens Kansas City-area company to expand sports gear for women

Campfield normally heads to the men’s section to find her fan gear. To add a little pizzaz for this year’s Opening Day, she created glitter necklaces for her friends.

“Just something kind of fun to add to it,” fellow fan Shannon Fulgham said. “A little glitter and glam. It’s fun.”

Royals fan Nadia Cruth remembers a time 20 years ago when sports gear was either all men’s clothing or gear in pink for females.

“As a woman who really likes to be loud and yell, I want something that represents not only me, but also the team and the team colors,” Cruth said. “I don’t want to be in just pink.”

Making it easier for female fans to cheer on their teams was the goal for Carly Robinson and her business, Carly Rae Studio.

Robinson started creating her own designs about a decade ago.

“It makes it more fun to have something fresh and new to wear,” Robinson said.

Robinson said her all-female team is constantly creating with women in mind. With women making up more than half of the population, controlling more than half the wealth and accounting for 85 percent of consumer spending, it’s an important audience.

Especially in Kansas City, as the city’s sports teams - men’s and women’s - draw fans in year-round.

“The city, and what people love dictate what I design, but also give it space to put my own spin on it,” Robinson said.

Robinson sold Chiefs socks last season and is now ready to bring them back - in a different color.

“We could use a switch of color here,” Robinson said. “We had half a year of wearing red. Let’s do blue now.”

