GM Brett Veach: Chiefs' Eric Fisher could be back by ‘mid-August’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a disappointing showing in Super Bowl LV, Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach is already reworking the team’s offensive line.

One key piece could be back faster than expected.

#Chiefs Brett Veach says Eric Fisher (achilles) could be back by mid-August. — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) March 1, 2021

Veach told reporters Monday the team expects starting tackle Eric Fisher back by ‘mid-August’, just eight months after tearing his achilles in the AFC Championship game.

A study by LER Magazine in March 2011 examined 31 NFL players’ achilles ruptures, with an average time of 11 months before full recovery.

Fisher’s expected rehabilitation from January to mid-August would be fortunate for a team looking to better protect Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City’s offensive line was brutalized vs. Tampa Bay, allowing pressure on 52 percent of drop backs; a Super Bowl record.