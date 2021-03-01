Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

GM Brett Veach: Chiefs' Eric Fisher could be back by ‘mid-August’

KC could get a key piece of the OL back from injury in record time
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Chiefs general Manager Brett Veach comforts Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher after he was injured during the second half of the NFL AFC championship football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
Bills Chiefs Football
Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 10:59:21-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a disappointing showing in Super Bowl LV, Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach is already reworking the team’s offensive line.

One key piece could be back faster than expected.

Veach told reporters Monday the team expects starting tackle Eric Fisher back by ‘mid-August’, just eight months after tearing his achilles in the AFC Championship game.

A study by LER Magazine in March 2011 examined 31 NFL players’ achilles ruptures, with an average time of 11 months before full recovery.

Fisher’s expected rehabilitation from January to mid-August would be fortunate for a team looking to better protect Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City’s offensive line was brutalized vs. Tampa Bay, allowing pressure on 52 percent of drop backs; a Super Bowl record.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!