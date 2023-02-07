Good eats to enjoy at State Farm Stadium during Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Craft Culinary is the brand behind the food and beverage experience for Super Bowl LVII.

Otis Huemmer, corporate executive chef for Craft Culinary, said it's a great opportunity to support local businesses and showcase amazing flavors from the host city.

The company curated dishes for every part of State Farm Stadium from pregame to the trophy presentation.

This includes:

A fresh-baked giant pretzel, packed with local charcuterie;

Stadium nachos kicked up with carne asada;

A Korean fried chicken sandwich with a kimchi slaw;

Loaded dirty fries with chorizo white queso, chipotle aioli and pico de gallo;

Lobster tacos in crispy wonton shells;

Birria burger with Oaxaca cheese and a steamy cup of consommé on the side

“The Super Bowl is such a special day," Huemmer said. "Everything that we put into the food is to make it memorable and special and I really think we’ve got something here today people are going to like.”

There was a lot of care and attention to detail that went into creating the menu, which was done six months in advance.

—

