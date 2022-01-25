Watch
Help us fill in our Chiefs Kingdom map

Posted at 11:42 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 12:42:41-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ on-field success in recent years has naturally led to a growing Chiefs Kingdom.

Starting with the playoff run in 2020, Chiefs Kingdom has helped us to fill in our Chiefs Kingdom map from around the world.

We need your help to add to the map in 2022!

It’s easy - send us a picture of you celebrating the Chiefs Kingdom around the world and we’ll add it to the map below. Please include your name and location. Our e-mail address is easy: pics@kshb.com

Go Chiefs!


