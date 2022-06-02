Hill states he wanted to stay in Kansas City in new podcast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What appeared to be an amiable parting of ways between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyreek Hill has now turned contentious.

"Tyreek wanted to be in KC," said Hill.

The new Dolphins' wide receiver is debuting a new podcast on June 10th called "It Had To Be Said." He released a preview to the first episode on Wednesday.

In it, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the plan was to keep Hill in Kansas City.

"Once the season was over, we reached out to the Chiefs and we said 'Hey, we want to keep it going,'" said Rosenhaus on the podcast. "Tyreek wanted to be there. Tyreek wanted to be in Kansas City."

Hill quickly interrupted.

"Say that again. 'Tyreek wanted to be in KC.'"

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins in March for five draft picks. The Dolphins then signed Hill to a four-year, $120M deal with over $72M of that guaranteed.

Also on the podcast, Hill's co-host, Julius Collins, suggested the Chiefs were trying to sabotage Hill's final season.

"The team knows what you’re capable of, but they just didn’t utilize you," said Collins to Hill. "Do you think this was a situation to supress his stats? To drop that value down when it came to a potential trade or signing?”

The answer to that question was cut off in the preview.

However, Hill did set career highs in targets (159) and catches (111) in 2021, his final season with the Chiefs.

