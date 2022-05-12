Hill talks final 13 seconds of Bills' game with Kevin Hart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill may have taken his ball to Miami after being traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins, but some of his memorable moments in KC are still being talked about.

Hill was a guest on comedian Kevin Hart's internet show on the Laugh Out Loud network, where Hart and guests conduct the interview from cold tubs.

Hart asked Hill about the Chiefs dramatic comeback in the AFC Divisional Round game against the Bills in January.

"We had this special play that we did a couple years ago against the Dallas Cowboys," said Hill. "It's called 'Hill Mary'".

You may remember the play in the Cowboys' game back in 2017. But Chiefs' fans definitely remember the final 13 seconds of regulation against the Bills.

Hill took the first play of that game-tying drive, catching a 19-yard pass to the Chiefs 44-yardline.

"(Travis) Kelce was just telling me, 'Follow behind my big body and I've got you,'" said Hill.

Following Hill's play, Kelce caught a 25-yard pass down to the Bills' 31-yardline.

"Next thing you know, we're lining up to kick a field goal to kick a field goal," said Hill.

Sure enough, Harrison Butker nailed a 49-yard field goal to miraculously send the game into overtime.

Travis Kelce then scored on an eight-yard touchdown pass to give the Chiefs the walk-off win.