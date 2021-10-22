Hill, Thuney return to practice; 3 Chiefs players out for Titans game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without at least three players on Sunday for their game against the Tennessee Titans.

Fullback Michael Burton (pectoral), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (tricep) and tight end Jody Fortson (achilles) will not play in Sunday's matchup.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad) and guard Joe Thuney (hand), who both missed practices earlier this week, returned to the field Friday.

KSHB 41 Sports reporter Aaron Ladd reported Thuney was practicing with his right hand heavily wrapped.

There's no word on either his or Hill's final status for Sunday just yet.

Fortson will be out for the forseeable future as he underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon.

