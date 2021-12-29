Watch
'His legacy speaks for itself': Chiefs pay homage to John Madden

FILE - Broadcaster and former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden poses with his bust after enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 5, 2006, in Canton, Ohio. John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, the NFL said. He was 85.(AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
Posted at 2:42 PM, Dec 29, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after the NFL announced the death of John Madden, members of the Kansas City Chiefs paid their respects to the legendary coach and sportscaster.

"He was the absolute greatest," head coach Andy Reid said during a press conference Wednesday. "I think you realize how much he touched the football world and all of us."

The pair were close over the years, and Reid said the two bonded over their love of food.

"It might be because both of us liked to eat," Reid said. "We had that passion, obviously by our body types."

Reid said the first time he met Madden was in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"He invited me on the bus one time in Green Bay," he said. "I got to ride through the parking lot on the bus. It was the thrill of my life."

Madden's impact on not only the NFL but also football, in general, isn't lost on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"The impact that John Madden made on not only the NFL but me, and a lot of the players in this league, is tremendous," Mahomes said. "I wanted to show my respect because he's such a great person and a great leader in the game of football."

Mahomes said Madden would often watch game film from the Chiefs and give the team pointers.

"To get to meet him and talk with him with Coach Reid, he was still watching film till his final days," Mahomes said. "That's just the type of guy that he is, he truly loved the game of football."

