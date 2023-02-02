Watch Now
Historical Society calling on Chiefs fans to donate artifacts

Jackson County growing its collection
Charlie Keegan
The Jackson County, Missouri, Historical Society is asking fans to donate pictures, bobbleheads, flags, pins, signs, autographs, ticket stubs, and other memorabilia to its collection.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 06:00:39-05

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Jackson County, Missouri, Historical Society wants to grow its collection of Kansas City Chiefs artifacts.

To do so, the organization is asking fans of the NFL team to donate items to the historical society.

The Chiefs have played a part of Jackson County’s history since their arrival in 1963, but the historical society owns very little to highlight the team’s impact.

It’s asking fans to consider donating pictures, bobbleheads, flags, pins, signs, autographs, ticket stubs, souvenirs and other memorabilia to the the cause.

“We really are almost taking the item and stopping it in time,” said Danielle Hall, the Jackson County, Missouri, Historical Society’s archivist. “We're making sure that in 20 years people can look at these and be like, ‘Oh, wow! The Chiefs went to the Super Bowl in 2023 and look at all these neat items they have for it.’ So we are really creating a safe place for it.”

The historical society will preserve any donations. It will take photos of the item for its online/digital database.

Eventually, Hall plans to host an exhibit with the artifacts.

To donate an item, first send an email to archivist@jchs.org. Describe your item and its condition. Include any pictures of the item. The historical society will follow up about scheduling an appointment to complete the donation.

