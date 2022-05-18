Humphrey shows up on NFL's '25 Under 25' list

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The NFL is a young man's league and it's stars are getting younger and younger as evidenced by Pro Football Focus' "25 Under 25" list.

It's a list of the Top 25 players in the league under the age of 25.

And the Chiefs' Creed Humphrey has landed on the list at #16.

The top-25 players under 25 at the start of the 2022 season ⬇️https://t.co/ELHqrtHzqO — PFF (@PFF) May 17, 2022

Humphrey started all 17 regular season games and three postseason games for the Chiefs in his rookie year out of Oklahoma.

Pro Football Focus stated: "Humphrey’s rookie campaign was sensational. He played the most snaps of any rookie offensive lineman (1,184) and notched the best grade, too (91.4)."

Humphrey is 22-years-old.

Fellow Chiefs' offensive lineman Trey Smith, who is also 22, was mentioned in the list but was not part of the 25.

San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa was ranked first on the list followed by Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert.