'I cherished every moment': Whit Merrifield says goodbye to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Whit Merrifield took the time to reflect on his time in Kansas City and thank fans on Wednesday night.

Merrifield said via Twitter that he cherished every moment in Kansas City.

Though the Royals have struggled since winning a World Series in 2015, Merrifield offered consistent play for the club since making his debut in 2016.

Merrifield, a two-time All Star, has a .286 career batting average , which is above league average.

As a utility player for the Royals, he finished with the most hits in the MLB twice in his career in 2018 and 2019.

He was also three-time stolen base champ, finishing first in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

"For the past seven years, you have been home. For the past 13 years, the Royals organization has been the only baseball family I've known," Merrifield said in a statement released on Twitter. "Like all great relationships, we shared highs and lows together. The good times, and the not so good times. That's why I believe my love for you is, and will always be, so strong."

In return for Merrifield, the Toronto Blue Jays sent infielder Samad Taylor and right-handed pitcher Max Castillo to the Royals.

