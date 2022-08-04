Watch Now
Sports

Actions

'I cherished every moment': Whit Merrifield says goodbye to Kansas City

Merrifield traded to Toronto on Tuesday
Whit Merrifield
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield looks toward the field from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Whit Merrifield
Posted at 8:45 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 21:46:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — After being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Whit Merrifield took the time to reflect on his time in Kansas City and thank fans on Wednesday night.

Merrifield said via Twitter that he cherished every moment in Kansas City.

Though the Royals have struggled since winning a World Series in 2015, Merrifield offered consistent play for the club since making his debut in 2016.

Merrifield, a two-time All Star, has a .286 career batting average, which is above league average.

As a utility player for the Royals, he finished with the most hits in the MLB twice in his career in 2018 and 2019.

He was also three-time stolen base champ, finishing first in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

"For the past seven years, you have been home. For the past 13 years, the Royals organization has been the only baseball family I've known," Merrifield said in a statement released on Twitter. "Like all great relationships, we shared highs and lows together. The good times, and the not so good times. That's why I believe my love for you is, and will always be, so strong."

In return for Merrifield, the Toronto Blue Jays sent infielder Samad Taylor and right-handed pitcher Max Castillo to the Royals.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock