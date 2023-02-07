'I kick it old school': Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie turns to 80s, 90s music during Super Bowl run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie is keeping an old school vibe with his choice of music ahead of Super Bowl VII.

KSHB 41 spoke one-on-one with McDuffie on what it's been like preparing to play in the Super Bowl, including his current playlist.

Lately, McDuffie said he's been feeling an 80s and 90s music vibe.

"Right now, low key I'm on this 80s vibe — R&B 90s," he said. "Biggie, Tupac, Nipsey Hussle, Fugees and Lauryn Hill."

McDuffie, a 22-year-old rookie, said the old songs were what he was raised on.

"I grew up with grandparents, older siblings, parents — that was just what was always playing," he said. "That's just what I listened to all the time."

McDuffie also said he knows how fortunate he is to play in a Super Bowl as a rookie.

"It's a way to say 'Woah, let's take a pause. This moment is special, this moment is something that not a lot of guys get to do,'" he said. "For me it's — really live in this moment, cause you never how this goes, we might not never make it again."

McDuffie also weighed in on the challenges he's faced as a rookie in the NFL.

"As far as quarterbacks, talent-wise, speed-wise, physicality, just different play books," he said. "I feel just adapting to that and just getting used to the overall game was the most difficult."

McDuffie also had a message for the generation of players that will follow him.

"Just don't quit. I'm one of those kids, that like other kids, they said was too small, not fast enough, not big enough," he said. "Stay dedicated to yourself."

