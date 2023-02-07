'I'm a leader of men': 1-on-1 with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In his fifth season with the Kansas City Chiefs as offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy is still leading an offense that is as bright as his smile.

Bieniemy recently spoke with KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes one-on-one ahead of the team's appearance in Super Bowl LVII about how to prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles' defense, his top three barbecue joints in the Kansas City area, what's on his playlist and more.

Q: I'm only going to ask you one question about the X's and O's and it's gonna be a real goose one and after that we're gonna have some fun. How do you prepare for the Eagles' defense?

"Well, it's simple. First and foremost, you've got to take care of the front. Those guys do an outstanding job of getting after the quarterback. They're got some experienced pass rushers up there and then that second wave of group of guys are pretty damn good. Then on top of that, they're good on the perimeter. You've got Bradberry and then you've got Slay. So those guys are doing a hell of a job. They've got a hell of a team. These guys have done an outstanding job of putting this team together. They play fast. It's gonna be a challenge. But when it's all said and done, this game is gonna be decided by who takes care of the front. We've gotta get after them up front and they know they got to get after us. So if we go out there and handle and conduct our business, I like our chances."

Q: Jalen Hurts, that's your frat brother. Tell me about your conversations, either in the playoffs or after both teams were solidified.

"You know what, I have not spoken to him since the summer but he's a great kid. He works at it, meaning his skill set. Been a fan of his, I mean obviously just watching college football, what he did at Alabama and then he took on and went to Oklahoma, did a hell of a job. And now watching him evolve as a player and watching him grow, very proud of him. But when it's all said and done, he's the opponent. We gotta go after him."

Q: Let's have some fun real quick. First time I met you, we were at Gates. Favorite three barbecue spots in Kansas City?

"Gates, Jack Stack, Q39. Now there's a few others. There's a bunch of hole in the walls that I've been to. And then anytime anybody's barbecuing outside, that's a favorite spot too because it's close."

Q: So you were a bad man when you played! Even a Heisman finalist, had some swag. Who on this Chiefs team reminds you of you when you were younger?

"You're gonna get me in trouble. Imma say this, nobody. Because I think they're better than me. I'll go with that. I'm going to be humble and respectful."

Q: Any superstitions? Or anything you do before the game that you have to do every game? What are your superstitions about?

"The thing about coaches and players, we never like to admit that we're superstitious but we all have a routine so there's some things that I do. I don't take the early bus. I have taken the early bus before and not a good outcome, we lost. There's some things that we do throughout the course of the week as coaches and we make sure we stay true to the routine because if not, everything seems to go haywire. I'm not going to tell all of them but there's some things. Everybody has their own routine but there's a few things that we just stay true to."

Q: I've been asking everybody this question. What's on your playlist? I know you gotta have a playlist.

"That's a good one. Yesterday, I played a little Tribe Called Quest. That's a little old school."

Q: Midnight Marauders? What you know about that?

"Oh yeah! 1993, bruh. Bless his soul, Phife was one of my good friends. I've always been a Tribe Called Quest fan. On top of that, I listen to a little OutKast. I went back a little bit. Listen to a little Goodie Mob. I went back to like '93, '94, in that time and era. That was just yesterday so today I may come a little forward. Play a little Common and Slum Village."

Q: What makes EB the ideal head coach?

"What makes EB the ideal head coach is this, first of all, I'm a leader of men. I've always had a way of reaching men, connecting with them and getting them to understand the big picture and why we're here and what your goals are as a person and as a player that I would like to see them accomplish. Just holding people accountable and making sure that they're staying true to themselves. That's why Eric Bieniemy is an ideal head coaching candidate because I think leadership values have been lost. It's all about making sure that guys understand their place and understanding why they're here but also understanding the big picture and where they fit and how their role is by far the most important role. And getting everybody, all 43-45 to get on the same page."

Q: Less than 100 days before the draft. What does the draft look like for you? How do you prepare? What are you looking for the most?

"Always looking for the best people, who happen to be the best players that can help us to be the best team. You want to make sure that you're identifying the right people. Anybody can go out there and identify the best players, that's easy. But is that guy going to be a fit in your culture? Is he going to be a fit in that locker room? Is he going to be a fit with the team? You just gotta make sure, all the things that you want inherently in a person can match with what you want in your culture."

Q: OK, last question, I promise. Who got the most drip on the team? I know I asked you a little bit but you didn't answer for me.

"It's hard to go without saying, and I'm only on the offensive side of the ball, but either Kelce or Pat. One of the two."

