'I'm no snitch': Former Raven Orlando Brown returning to Baltimore for 2nd game as a Chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After playing his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, and in just his second game with the Kansas City Chiefs, Orlando Brown will be back in Baltimore.

But don't expect the Chiefs' coaches to be quizzing Brown about his old team's secrets.

"Orlando is a smart guy. But we when you get a player and it's one of [those return games], does he actually know what they did? Or not know what they did?" joked Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

It doesn't matter anyway.

"I'm no snitch, man," the tackle told a roomful of reporters at Wednesday's media availability.

It's true. This return isn't about revenge for Brown.

"It holds a special place in my heart because it's where I first found my love for the game," Brown said.

Baltimore is more than just a former football home for Brown. It's where he grew up, watching his dad play for the same team.

"I always get emotional every time I step in there because I see the suite that we would sit in when my dad was playing," Brown said.

Brown has made it no secret that he wanted to play left tackle in the NFL because of his dad's wishes. Orlando Brown, Sr. played mostly right tackle in the NFL.

He passed away on September 23, 2011, almost 10 years to the day that Brown will return to Baltimore.

"I don't think there's any ill will or any bad blood," said Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Brown said it will more be a battle with himself after grading out low in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

"Flat out, I've got to play better," Brown said. "I'm here to dominate no matter who I'm going against. I've got to play better and I will."

It would be a good time and place to do so.

"I'll be very emotional," Brown said. "But I plan on letting my emotions play for themselves."

