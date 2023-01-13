Indianapolis Colts interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for head coaching job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Indianapolis Colts interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for its head coaching job, the team announced on Thursday night.

Indianapolis fired Frank Reich on Nov. 7, 2022, after a 3-5-1 start by team.

Former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday took over coaching duties in an interim role for the remainder of the season.

Under Saturday's leadership, the Colts finished 4-12-1.

Since 2019, Bieniemy has interviewed at least 15 times for a head coaching job, but has yet to get an opportunity.

