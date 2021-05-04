Watch
Sports

Actions

Indians beat Royals, 8-6, spoiling Lynch's MLB debut

items.[0].image.alt
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Indians Royals Baseball Daniel Lynch
Posted at 11:12 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 00:12:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eddie Rosario hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning that sent the Cleveland Indians to an 8-6 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Josh Naylor added a two-run shot off Royals reliever Jakob Junis two batters after Rosario during what became a five-run inning.

Bryan Shaw got the win in relief of Indians starter Aaron Civale. Emmanuel Clase handled the ninth for his sixth save and has yet to allow an earned run in 13 1/3 innings this season.

Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier had two-run homers for Kansas City.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!