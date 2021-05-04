Indians beat Royals, 8-6, spoiling Lynch's MLB debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eddie Rosario hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning that sent the Cleveland Indians to an 8-6 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Josh Naylor added a two-run shot off Royals reliever Jakob Junis two batters after Rosario during what became a five-run inning.

Bryan Shaw got the win in relief of Indians starter Aaron Civale. Emmanuel Clase handled the ninth for his sixth save and has yet to allow an earned run in 13 1/3 innings this season.

Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier had two-run homers for Kansas City.