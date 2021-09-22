Watch
Indians get to Royals early, hold on for 4-1 win

Tony Dejak/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Daniel Lynch
CLEVELAND — Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded triple off left fielder Andrew Benintendi's glove in the first inning, leading Cal Quantrill and Cleveland Indians over the Kansas City Royals 4-1 .

Ernie Clement homered as the second-place Indians kept Chicago's magic number for clinching the AL Central at two.

Cleveland hosts the White Sox in a five-game series beginning Thursday. Chang hit a line drive and Benintendi slipped on the wet grass in pursuit.

Benintendi made a late jump and the ball tipped off his glove. He quickly looked at his mitt to see if he'd caught the ball as it rolled to the wall.

Quantrill worked 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and allowing one run on Hunter Dozier's homer. The right-hander went 5-0 record at Progressive Field this year.

