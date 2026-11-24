KANSAS CITY, Kan. — IndyCar is returning to Kansas Speedway as part of a weekend doubleheader with the NASCAR Cup Series in May 2027.

The open-wheel series and NASCAR announced the addition of Kansas Speedway to the IndyCar schedule Tuesday. Its race will take place along with a Truck Series race on May 8, the day before the Cup Series holds its spring race at the 1 1/2-mile track.

“This is an incredible win for race fans,” Kansas Speedway president Pat Warren said.

IndyCar was a mainstay at Kansas Speedway from the track's inception in 2001 until 2010, with Eddie Cheever Jr. winning the first race and drivers such as Tony Kanaan and Sam Hornish Jr. also winning there. Six-time series champion Scott Dixon, who recently left his longtime home at Chip Ganassi Racing, won twice at Kansas, including the most recent IndyCar race in 2010.

“We cannot wait to bring the NTT IndyCar Series back to Kansas Speedway and provide another incredible opportunity to showcase our sport alongside NASCAR through our partnership with FOX Sports,” IndyCar president J. Douglas Boles said. “Kansas has a history of producing some of the most thrilling, wheel-to-wheel action in our sport."

Kansas Speedway was the site of two of the closest finishes in IndyCar history, when Buddy Rice beat teammate Vitor Meira by 51-thousandths of a second in 2004, and Kanaan beat the late Dan Wheldon by 12-hundredths of a second the following year.

The spot on the IndyCar calendar means the series will head straight from Kansas Speedway to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Its road-course race at the historic track is the following weekend, leading into practice and qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

The 111th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled for May 30, 2027.

The decision to return to Kansas came after an aerodynamic validation test there last week. Pato O'Ward of Arrow McLaren and Will Power of Andretti Global turned 257 laps at the track, the first for an IndyCar since the 2010 race.

“It was a really good experience,” O'Ward said. "We tested a lot of different aero packages and we ended in a place where the car wasn’t really skating around and where we were in the window to make some balance changes and actually feel those changes.

"Overall, it reminded me of a mix between Texas Motor Speedway and Nashville (Superspeedway) — two great tracks for the IndyCar Series. So, I think it will produce a really good race and a cool opportunity to have another superspeedway before the ‘500,’ which we haven’t had in a few years. It’s going to be a very busy May.”

