Internet reacts to apparent mispronunciation of Travis Kelce's name

Abbie Parr
<p>Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrated after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter Dec. 3, 2017, against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He's a big reason why Kansas City projects to have one of the top receiving corps in 2018.</p>
Kelce emerges as team leader, focused on new season
Posted at 6:51 PM, Jul 14, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — So the "E" is silent, huh? That's what Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said about the pronunciation of his last name.

In a Nov. 2020 interview with Barstool podcast, “Bussin’ with the Boys," Kelce said his surname is pronounced “Kels” as opposed to “Kel-see.”

A clip of the podcast surfaced on Twitter Wednesday, leaving the fans and Chiefs players shocked.

Kelce tweeted that one pronunciation was correct, the other he uses as a nickname — not specifying which was which.

In official media releases sent out by the Chiefs, the correct way to say the tight end's name is "KEL-see."

41 Action News Chiefs insider Pete Sweeney, Editor-in-Chief of Arrowhead Pride, did some digging — finding the 2007 University of Cincinnati pronunciation guide with Travis' brother, Jason Kelce.

Kelce earned 1,416 yards receiving and recorded 11 touchdowns in the 2020 regular season.

