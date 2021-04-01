Isbel, Brentz primed for MLB debuts with Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball debuts are special. MLB debuts on Opening Day are the stuff of dreams.
But that's what one Kansas City Royals player and possibly a second will experience Thursday.
Outfielder Kyle Isbel and left hand pitcher Jake Brentz both made the Royals roster out of camp as Kansas City finalized its 26-man roster.
Brentz grew up in St. Louis. He's been to many Opening Days as a Cardinals' fan.
"As a kid I wanted to go to as many ballgames as I could, but this one is definitely going to be at the very top of the list," Brentz said.
Isbel was the surprise during spring training for the Royals, coming seemingly out of nowhere to start in right field on Opening Day.
"I never had the chance to go to an Opening Day game," Isbel said. "This is going to be the first one for me and I'm playing in it so I'm excited."
The full Royals' roster is listed below:
- 1 Jarrod Dyson Dyson, outfielder
- 2 Michael A. Taylor, outfielder
- 8 Nicky Lopez, infielder
- 9 Ryan McBroom, infielder
- 12 Jorge Soler, outfielder
- 13 Salvador Perez, catcher
- 15 Whit Merrifield, infielder
- 16 Andrew Benintendi, outfielder
- 17 Hunter Dozier, infielder
- 23 Mike Minor, left hand pitcher
- 24 Jakob Junis, right hand pitcher
- 27 Adalberto Mondesi, infield pitcher
- 28 Kyle Isbel, out fielder
- 30 Danny Duffy, left hand pitcher
- 32 Jesse Hahn, right hand pitcher
- 35 Greg Holland, right hand pitcher
- 36 Cam Gallagher, catcher
- 41 Carlos Santana, infielder
- 43 Carlos Hernández, right hand pitcher
- 45 Kyle Zimmer, right hand pitcher
- 49 Hanser Alberto, infielder
- 51 Brady Singer, right hand pitcher
- 56 Brad Keller, right hand pitcher
- 58 Scott Barlow, right hand pitcher
- 59 Jake Brentz, left hand pitcher
- 63 Josh Staumont, right hand pitcher
- 71 Wade David right hand pitcher