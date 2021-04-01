Isbel, Brentz primed for MLB debuts with Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball debuts are special. MLB debuts on Opening Day are the stuff of dreams.

But that's what one Kansas City Royals player and possibly a second will experience Thursday.

Outfielder Kyle Isbel and left hand pitcher Jake Brentz both made the Royals roster out of camp as Kansas City finalized its 26-man roster.

Brentz grew up in St. Louis. He's been to many Opening Days as a Cardinals' fan.

"As a kid I wanted to go to as many ballgames as I could, but this one is definitely going to be at the very top of the list," Brentz said.

Isbel was the surprise during spring training for the Royals, coming seemingly out of nowhere to start in right field on Opening Day.

"I never had the chance to go to an Opening Day game," Isbel said. "This is going to be the first one for me and I'm playing in it so I'm excited."

The full Royals' roster is listed below:

1 Jarrod Dyson Dyson, outfielder

2 Michael A. Taylor, outfielder

8 Nicky Lopez, infielder

9 Ryan McBroom, infielder

12 Jorge Soler, outfielder

13 Salvador Perez, catcher

15 Whit Merrifield, infielder

16 Andrew Benintendi, outfielder

17 Hunter Dozier, infielder

23 Mike Minor, left hand pitcher

24 Jakob Junis, right hand pitcher

27 Adalberto Mondesi, infield pitcher

28 Kyle Isbel, out fielder

30 Danny Duffy, left hand pitcher

32 Jesse Hahn, right hand pitcher

35 Greg Holland, right hand pitcher

36 Cam Gallagher, catcher

41 Carlos Santana, infielder

43 Carlos Hernández, right hand pitcher

45 Kyle Zimmer, right hand pitcher

49 Hanser Alberto, infielder

51 Brady Singer, right hand pitcher

56 Brad Keller, right hand pitcher

58 Scott Barlow, right hand pitcher

59 Jake Brentz, left hand pitcher

63 Josh Staumont, right hand pitcher