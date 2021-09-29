'It’s exciting': Patrick Mahomes ready to respond after back-to-back losses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have found themselves in a position they aren’t too familiar with in recent years.

The loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 19 was Kansas City’s first September defeat since 2016 — ending a streak of 15 wins in a row for games in September.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's had three perfect Septembers, has endured two losses, three interceptions and a losing record for the first time in his career.

The back-to-back losses could lead some to believe Kansas City’s back is to the wall. Mahomes said on Wednesday it’s "exciting.”

“I think this is where you’ll get the best out of everybody, you’ll get the best out of every person in this locker room because you know that it’s time to go now," Mahomes said. "Every game matters if we want to do what we want to do. I’m excited to see how these guys respond, and myself included."

Mahomes said having championship swagger depends on how an individual responds to adversity.

"If you have that championship swagger, you don’t let a loss in September affect your mindset, and that’s getting better every single day so you can put yourself in the best chance to make a run at the end of the season,” Mahomes said.

Sunday’s game versus the Philadelphia Eagles will be the ninth time the two teams have met. The series is tied 4-4.

The Chiefs are 2-0 with Andy Reid as their head coach.

