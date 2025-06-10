‘It’s home’: Royals 1B/OF Jac Caglianone talks first game at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be a fun few days out at Kauffman Stadium.

The Kansas City Royals (34-32) are set to host the American League East-leading New York Yankees (39-25) in a three-game series starting at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the newest members of the club, 1B/OF Jac Caglianone, will make his Kauffman Stadium debut in the game. Caglianone, coming off a four-hit game in Sunday’s win over the Chicago White Sox, will hit seventh in the lineup and play right field.

Noah Cameron takes the mound to open the homestand.

It’ll be the first time Caglianone takes the field at Kauffman Stadium after he made his major league debut last week in St. Louis.

“I’m more excited for this than I was for the actual debut itself,” Caglianone told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “It’s home. I’ll hopefully be here for a long time and grow that relationship with them.”

Caglianone said he’s focused on helping the team earn a win and hopefully have a chance to reflect after the game.

“Everybody has been supportive,” Caglianone said of his team’s support since he arrived last week.

The Royals were off on Monday, which allowed Caglianone to get settled in his new home.

He said he spent the off day looking for a place to live. He even spent time at a local baseball card shop to pick up some Royals cards.

Jac Caglianone explains why he's more excited for his debut at Kauffman Stadium than he was for his MLB debut in St. Louis:

"It's home. I'll hopefully be here for a long time."



"It's home. I'll hopefully be here for a long time."#Royals #FountainsUp @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/erD4dxbqZ4 — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) June 10, 2025

