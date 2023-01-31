It’s never too early to dream: City taking early steps to plan for Chiefs celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First things first, the Kansas City Chiefs have some business to take care of on Feb. 12 in Arizona.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Should the Chiefs prevail, city leaders are already outlining plans on how to pull off the city’s second Chiefs championship celebration in the last five years.

Part of that planning will come during Wednesday’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee meeting of the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council.

Among the items on the agenda are consideration of an ordinance that would allocate $750,000 from the city’s Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund for the “2023 Chiefs post season championship celebration.”

The funding would be through a contract with the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission.

Given the fact that the Super Bowl is less than two weeks away, the ordinance’s sponsors, Mayor Quinton Lucas and Council member Kevin O’Neill, requested the item have “an accelerated effective date.”

It wasn’t until the clock struck 00:00 in the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV victory that details of that year’s championship celebration were officially released .

Eventually, the team held a parade that started in the River Market neighborhood that traveled south along Grand Boulevard before ending at Kansas City’s Union Station. Hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans gathered on the hill south of Union Station for a celebration event.

—