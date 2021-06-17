Watch
Sports

Actions

It's raining losses as Royals drop 11th game out of 12

items.[0].image.alt
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Fans sought shelter from the sun where they could find it during a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Tigers Royals Baseball
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 23:08:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Willi Castro homered during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 for a three-game sweep.

The Royals have lost six in a row and 11 of 12. Kansas City starter Brady Singer was removed after just three innings with tightness in his pitching shoulder.

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal picked up the win, allowing three runs in six innings.

Michael Fulmer earned his fifth save in six chances. Adalberto Mondesi hit a home run in his first at-bat since returning from the injured list.

Salvador Perez also connected for the Royals, hitting his 17th of the season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!