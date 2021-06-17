It's raining losses as Royals drop 11th game out of 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Willi Castro homered during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 for a three-game sweep.

The Royals have lost six in a row and 11 of 12. Kansas City starter Brady Singer was removed after just three innings with tightness in his pitching shoulder.

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal picked up the win, allowing three runs in six innings.

Michael Fulmer earned his fifth save in six chances. Adalberto Mondesi hit a home run in his first at-bat since returning from the injured list.

Salvador Perez also connected for the Royals, hitting his 17th of the season.