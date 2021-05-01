Watch
Jabril Cox selected in fourth round by Cowboys

Cox was the 115th selection overall
Matthew Hinton/AP
LSU linebacker Jabril Cox (19) runs before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Posted at 12:17 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 13:17:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown South High School graduate Jabril Cox, was selected in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys with the 115th selection overall on Saturday.

Cox was an all-district pick as a senior at Raytown South. He played quarterback, receiver, linebacker and defensive back during his tenure.

Cox committed to North Dakota State University in 2017, where he was a three-time FCS national champion. He was a first team all-Missouri Valley Conference in both 2018 and 2019.

He was a two-time Associated Press FCS All-American. Cox transferred to LSU after the 2019 season. He played ten games for LSU, where he accumulated 58 tackles, 3 interceptions, 5 pass deflections and 6.5 tackles for a loss.

