Jackson Kowar to make MLB debut Monday against the Los Angeles Angels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals pitcher Jackson Kowar, will make his Major League Baseball debut on Monday.

Royals manager Mike Matheny made the announcement during a post game press conference on Sunday afternoon.

Kowar, who was drafted by the Royals in 2018, has spent the 2021 season pitching for the Royals Class AAA affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers.

With the Storm Chasers, Kowar is 5-0. He's posted a 0.85 earned run average (ERA) in over 31 innings pitched, striking out 41 batters.

The Royals take on the Angels on Monday at 8:38 p.m. in Los Angeles.

