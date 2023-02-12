'Jake from State Farm' rooting for Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — Kevin Miles has a special relationship with Patrick Mahomes. You know Kevin as Jake from State Farm.

“You know, it's it's honestly been such an honor because he is such a great athlete and such a fun person to be around," Miles said. "I mean he’s such a professional on set, but we keep it fun every time. And we started this whole thing together. I really feel like he's a brother of mine. So I'm just blessed to be here. I love it."

State Farm Stadium is also named after the company of course.

Kristyn Cook, chief agency sales and marketing officer for State Farm, said she's rooting for Mahomes.

“We're part of the neighborhood here," Cook said. "We're part of the community and we're really amplifying all the good that we're doing but at the same time, go Patrick on Sunday at our stadium.”

Mahomes said he loves the current campaign so much.

“I was trying to get the guys to do the fake mustaches like Coach Reid drew on me on the plane, but I couldn't get enough guys to do it," he said. "So we just ended up rolling how we usually roll. We are always having fun, it’s a business trip to us and we understand what’s at top of mind but we like to enjoy it while we are here.”

Miles shared what it's like to work with Andy Reid.

“Andy is one of the funniest people I think you could ever meet especially when you're acting with them," he said. "It's like, he's so genuine and honest and sweet that you can see where his heart is right when he's right there. You know, it's, it's beautiful. I love it.”

Miles also offered his Super Bowl LVII prediction.

“Patrick and Andy, that’s the team," he said. "That’s the family. They're going on with the chip. I'm gonna look at them in the distance and be proud of them and you know, cry and all that.”

State Farm is hosting a TikTok challenge with Khaby Lame for Super Bowl LVII.

