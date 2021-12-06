John Donaldson not elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — John Donaldson was not elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday night.

Candidates for the hall of fame needed to receive 75% of the ballots cast by the Early Baseball Era Committee, which Donaldson did not receive with only eight votes.

The 16-member committee is one of four era committees that vote for hall of fame consideration, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame website. The Early Baseball Era Committee considers candidates whose contributions to the game came before 1950.

Donaldson played in the pre-Negro Leagues and Negro Leagues for more than 30 years as a left-hand pitcher. One of the teams he pitched for was the Kansas City Monarchs, and he's considered one of the best pitchers in the game.

After a career with 5,901 strikeouts, 413 wins and 14 no-hitters, Donaldson became the first full-time African American scout in major league history. He was a talent scout for the Chicago White Sox.

Last year, Donaldson's hometown of Glasgow, Missouri, dedicated a baseball field to his legacy. He was also inducted as a member of the Glasgow Hall of Fame.