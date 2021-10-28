Johnny Russell scores twice, Sporting KC beats Galaxy 2-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Johnny Russell scored twice to extend his goals streak to eight games, and Sporting Kansas City beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the Western Conference.

Kansas City (17-7-7) has 58 points, tied with Seattle atop the conference, and has won six of its last eight games.

The 31-year-old Russell, who has had a career-high 14 goals this season, ran onto a cross by Gadi Kinda, burst past a defender and beat goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to open the scoring in the 40th minute. He scored again in the 82nd minute of the game — his 10th goal in the last eight games — to give Sporting a 2-0 lead.