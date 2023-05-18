Johnson County Community College baseball slides into top spot on school record board for wins

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It's been a season to remember for the baseball team at Johnson County Community College, and it's not over yet.

"The season's going great so far, the guys have 50 wins," said Eric Horner, head baseball coach at JCCC.

The Cavaliers have 50 wins and counting, sliding into the top spot on the record boards.

On May 11, the Cavaliers beat Colby County Community College to reach their 51st win, setting a new school record for most wins in a season since 2014.

"This is quite a program here and to be able to do something like that, it feels pretty special," said Gabe Nutter, a pitcher at JCCC.

Johnson County finished second in the country in the final regular season NJCAA Division I rankings.

"It's been unreal," said Easton Elliot, an infielder at JCCC. "Better than honestly I ever expected."

The Cavaliers aren't done yet — Johnson County swept Colby County to advance from the regionals to the championship tournament in Wichita.

The winner will advance to the NJCAA Division I World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, at the end of the month.

"It's an awesome feeling, it's pretty special. We know that's not our end goal though, our end goal is to make it to the World Series and win the national championship," Elliot said. That's our main goal."

Johnson County is rounding second and determined to cross home plate with a title.

"You want it for the kids, you know I try to tell people all the time it's not really my season, I've kind of been there, but you know, we want what's best for them," Horner said. "They've worked their tail off, so they deserve it."

JCCC plays Thursday, May 18 at 4 p.m. at Eck Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University.

—